Kai Cenat Announces He “Will Never Be In Another Relationship Again” Following Split From Girlfriend

Slaven Vlasic / Kai Cenat

Love is dead for the foreseeable future for Kai Cenat. Arguably one of the most popular streamers on the planet announced he is single, but there is some drama surrounding the whole situation.

Kai Cenat and his girlfriend, influencer and content creator Gabrielle “Gigi” Alayah, are done. Cenat made that abundantly clear on social media, ending the relationship he confirmed during his December 2024 livestream, putting to bed months of speculation that the two were involved.

Speaking on the relationship at the time, Cenat, who recently has opened up about his struggles with his mental health, said he was in high spirits and more focused since they began seeing each other.

On Saturday, Dec. 27, as most celebs do nowadays, Cenat confirmed the split with a tweet, writing, “I’m single, I will never be in another relationship again.”

Trying to grab a hold of the narrative, Alayah posted on her Instagram stories that she was the one who initiated the breakup while denying online allegations that she cheated on Cenat with rapper NBA YoungBoy.

“I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about off a FAKE twitter post is insane. I’ve never cheated on you, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man… play that sympathetic role somewhere else pls,” Alayah wrote.

Neither has further commented on the situation, but social media is having a field day with the news of the breakup.

