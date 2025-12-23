Jake Paul Says Anthony Joshua Broke His Jaw In 2 Places

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua were locked in battle last weekend in their televised boxing match on Netflix, which ended with a powerful knockout from the former world champion. In the wake of the loss, Jake Paul has shared details of his injuries, stating that Joshua broke his jaw in two places.

Jake Paul has been active on social media since his knockout loss at the hands of Anthony Joshua. The pair fought on Friday, December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. The highly anticipated fight was all folks were buzzing about last week, and Joshua didn’t disappoint.

Taking to Instagram, Paul shared several images and videos of his post-fight recovery efforts. In one video, he’s flanked by his brother, Logan Paul, explaining that his jaw is broken but that he’s okay.

In another post, Paul showed off X-ray images of where his jaw was injured, but was still talking a little trash.



“Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days,” Paul wrote in the caption.

Paul also updated fans that his surgery went well and that he won’t be able to have solid food for a week.

“Surgery went well thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days so no @doghausdogs :(,” the caption read.

Joshua spoke with the media after the bout and criticized his efforts inside the ring against Paul.

“I needed to do better,” Joshua said. “It’s a win, but it’s not a success. I think my coach expects more from me, and I expect more from myself.”

Joshua also praised Paul’s boxing talent and heart for getting in the ring with a two-time former world champion and giving a game effort.

