Trump Declares Christmas Eve And December 26 As Federal Holidays For 2025

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order declaring Christmas Eve (December 24) and December 26 as federal holidays for 2025.

This decision means federal agencies will be closed, and employees will be excused from duty on these days, in addition to the already recognized Christmas Day holiday.

The order allows agency heads to determine if certain offices or employees need to remain operational during these dates.

This move follows a precedent set during Trump’s first term, where he designated Christmas Eve as a federal holiday in 2019 and 2020.

Similarly, former President Barack Obama declared December 26 a federal holiday in 2014 when it fell on a Friday.

While this executive order applies to this year only, establishing a permanent federal holiday would require congressional approval and presidential signing.

Trump Declares Christmas Eve and December 26 as Federal Holidays for 2025 was originally published on wibc.com