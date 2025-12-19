Kendrick Lamar Pops Out At TDE’s 12th Annual Christmas Toy Drive

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Top Dawg Entertainment recently held its 12th annual Christmas event, continuing a tradition rooted in community and culture.

As part of its annual giveback, the label hosted a free concert and toy drive, encouraging fans to bring an unwrapped toy for entry. With a stacked lineup featuring Ab-Soul, Doechii, Isiah Rashad, and more, the event was already shaping up to be a memorable night. TDE still had one more surprise in store for the attendees when Kendrick Lamar pulled up.

He kicked off the moment performing “Squabble Up, “ before delivering the knockout punch by bringing out SZA. The two joined forces to perform their fan-favorite collab, “30 For 30,” adding to the holiday spirit.

The annual Christmas event has become a staple on the West Coast over the years, with TDE keeping things in-house by showcasing its own roster. Jay Rock has previously spoken about the importance of the toy drive and giving back to the community:

“I grew up here, and for people to see us come back and give back, it’s a blessing. I was one of these kids out here, too. If there’s a kid out there trying to strive for something great, it’s motivation that no matter where you come from, you can make it out if you stay dedicated.”

Despite Kendrick Lamar no longer being part of TDE, he continues to show up for his community. It’s been a big month for the Compton rapper, as he also recently learned that “Not Like Us” became the most-streamed rap song on Apple Music in 2025, while his op, Drake, was named the platform’s most-streamed artist.

