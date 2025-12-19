Carlos King’s ‘Reality With The King: Jingle With The Belles Edition’ Spills Shade, Spirits & Holiday Hijinks With Latrice & Kerri [Exclusive Look]

Source: Reality With The King / OWN

OWN’s reality royalty is serving up holiday hijinks with a certain King, and BOSSIP’s got your exclusive first look.

On Saturday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the Oprah Winfrey Network will air a festive installment of Reality With the King, the pop-culture commentary series hosted by powerhouse producer Carlos King.

The creator of Love & Marriage Huntsville is hosting “Jingle With the Belles Edition,” a conversational kiki with Belle Collective favorites Kerri Paul and Latrice Rodgers, fresh off their reunion. The trio dives into hot topics, festive feels, and deeper truths during a chat where they sip spirits and spill tea.

In an exclusive clip from the special, Carlos dives into holiday traditions with the Belles, uncovering Latrice’s signature Southern twist on the festivities.

The big reveal shocks Kerri, who apparently does things very differently on Mississippi’s gold coast.

“It does not matter that you’re Catholic. It’s what I observe,” retorts Latrice with a laugh.

Carlos, meanwhile, digs into his own Detroit roots, recalling his first job at KFC, where he kept a holiday tradition of his own going.

“My father would roll up in the drive-thru because I worked the drive-thru,” says Carlos. “So my father would be like, ‘Hey, I need a 12-piece bucket of chicken, and I would only charge my father for the three-piece wing and biscuit. I was Robin Hood in the hood!” he adds with a laugh.

Take an exclusive look below!

Reality With The King: Jingle With the Belles Edition Premieres Saturday, December 20 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!

Carlos King Premieres A Love & Marriage Huntsville Exclusive Clip

During Reality With The King, Carlos teases a new episode of Love & Marriage Huntsville airing Saturday, December 27 at 8 pm ET/PT. An official synopsis says Saturday’s episode of #LAMH features Chris facing the fallout of not having Nell’s back during the family dinner. Not only that, but Destiny invites all the women to a winery to get to know each other better, but finds herself stuck in the middle when things get heated between Tisha and Nell.

Speaking of which, in an exclusive sneak peek, we see a fed-up Tisha say flat-out that she “doesn’t like” the matriarch.

“It is okay for Nell to be cool with you and whoever else, and not be cool with me,” says Tisha. “I’m okay with that.”

We also see Nell having issues with her hubby, Chris, because of his nonconfrontational nature, before Tisha and Nell have a faceoff at a winery.

Take an exclusive look below!

Saturday’s new episode of Love & Marriage Huntsville titled “Nell in a Handbasket” premieres Saturday, December 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!

