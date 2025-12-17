Razor Blades And Fish Hooks Found In Walmart Baked Goods

Source: walmart / Walmart

Biloxi police have arrested 33-year-old Camille Benson for inserting razor blades and fish hooks into baked goods at Walmart. Lieutenant Candace Young says this is a really strange thing to do. It started more than a week ago, on December 5th, at a Walmart. A customer found a razor blade in a banana nut muffin. She says the store associates combed through the other merchandise. They did not find any other compromised items, figuring it was just an isolated incident, and police were not contacted at that time. 2 days later, on December 7th, another Walmart customer found a razor blade in a loaf of bread. Still, police were not contacted until the 15th, when yet another customer found a razor blade in a loaf of brioche bread.

Lieutenant Candace says associates did another sweep of the merchandise on display for sale and found multiple loaves of bread that were compromised with razor blades. At that time, they also found a muffin that had a fishhook in it. It was clear somebody had poked those items through the plastic packaging; this was no manufacturing accident. Associates also combed through all of their merchandise in the back that is not yet on display for sale and found nothing to be compromised. Thankfully, there have been no injuries.

