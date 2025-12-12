Trump Claims He'll Pardon An Election Denier's State Crime

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

In today’s episode of Trump Is A Liar And A Moron Who Has Surrounded Himself With Lying Morons, President Donald Trump and his MAGA-fied Department of Justice are still — more than five years later — trying to convince America that the 2020 presidential race was stolen from the guy who, in all honesty, appears to be miserable now that he’s president in 2025.

While the DOJ is filing lawsuits against states for — oh, I don’t know — running free and fair elections that didn’t produce the results Trump wanted, Trump is out here claiming he will issue a “full pardon” to a woman convicted of state charges related to 2020 election interference.

Y’all, the president of the United States doesn’t know how elections work or that the federal executive office has no power to pardon state-level convictions.

Idiocracy was a premonition, not a film.

From ABC News:

President Donald Trump claimed that he is granting a “full pardon” to Tina Peters, a former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk who was sentenced to nine years on state-level charges related to election interference during the 2020 election. Peters was convicted in August 2024 for giving an individual affiliated with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump ally, access to the election software she used for her county. Screenshots of the software appeared on right-wing websites that promoted false theories that the 2020 election was fraudulent. However, the president does not have jurisdiction over state charges, and Colorado officials are pushing back, contending that the president’s promise of a pardon is unconstitutional. Trump’s announcement, which he made on social media Thursday, now likely sets up a legal battle for Peters, who has been seeking a pardon from Trump. Despite President Trump’s repeated assertions that the election was rigged, there were no proven cases of major fraud that affected the outcome. Trump has repeatedly called for Peters to be released from her nine-year sentence, and on Thursday night said on social media that he was “granting Tina a full Pardon for her attempts to expose Voter Fraud in the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!” “Tina is sitting in a Colorado prison for the ‘crime’ of demanding Honest Elections,” he said.

No, Tina Peters is sitting in a Colorado prison because she broke election laws, which, incidentally, is what the DOJ is accusing four states and one locality of on the federal level.

In a press release published Friday, the DOJ announced that its civil rights division “has filed federal lawsuits against four states — Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Nevada — for failure to produce their statewide voter registration lists upon request.”

“This brings the Justice Department’s nationwide total to 18,” the DOJ continued, implying that it had already wasted 14 other states’ time with this nonsense. “The Civil Rights Division is also suing one locality — Fulton County, Georgia — for records related to the 2020 election.”

But why, though?

Why must DOJ officials spend every waking second following behind Trump and mirroring his delusions? During his first term, they weren’t like this. That Department of Justice told him there was no evidence of a rigged election, as did the attorney general, the head of election cybersecurity, and dozens of judges across lower courts, appellate courts, and supreme courts, many of whom made it clear to Trump then that he has no authority to dictate to individual states how they must conduct their elections.

“States have the statutory duty to preserve and protect their constituents from vote dilution,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “At this Department of Justice, we will not permit states to jeopardize the integrity and effectiveness of elections by refusing to abide by our federal elections laws. If states will not fulfill their duty to protect the integrity of the ballot, we will.”

Whether or not the DOJ actually has the legal authority to demand that any state hand over its election records on command, the government is clearly putting the cart before the horse on the overall issue at hand. What evidence has Trump, the GOP, or either of his administrations ever offered that anyone’s vote was ever in danger of “dilution” in 2020, or that the “integrity and effectiveness of elections” was ever even in question in any state? What evidence have they shown that the “integrity of the ballot” needs protecting from anyone but Republican propagandists?

Y’all, we are talking about a government that doesn’t know how the government works. That’s why the president thinks he can issue a state pardon, and the Department of Justice doesn’t know enough about the law to achieve or even discern justice.

It’s so dumb out here in these MAGA streets.

So dumb.

