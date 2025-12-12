Nicki Minaj Praises VP JD Vance While Throwing Shade at Gavin Newsom

Minaj praises VP Vance, calls him 'an assassin' and 'best blend of us & them'

Nicki Minaj has officially taken her political timeline into uncharted territory. The rapper sparked a firestorm this week after showering Vice President JD Vance with unexpected praise—while firing not-so-subtle shots at California Governor Gavin Newsom. The posts, which appeared across Minaj’s X account, pushed her increasingly vocal political leanings into the spotlight yet again.

It all began when Vance chimed in on the long-running feud between Minaj and fellow rapper Cardi B. The 41-year-old Vice President didn’t tiptoe around his position. Instead, he jumped directly into pop-culture warfare with three simple characters: “Nicki > Cardi.” His post instantly lit up social media, reigniting years of tension between the two fanbases and making Vance an unlikely participant in one of hip-hop’s most enduring rivalries.

Minaj quickly acknowledged the VP’s support, responding with a cryptic message of her own. She posted a now-deleted update reading “Vance > Rants” alongside a photo of the iconic Chucky doll. Her fans—some amused, some confused—had questions, but the post disappeared after backlash over her alliance with the Republican administration.

The rapper didn’t slow down. Early Thursday, she followed up with another playful jab, writing “Vance > Ants in the pants” with an image of 50 Cent attached. Then came the post that made her stance unmistakable: a full-throated endorsement praising the Vice President’s personality, quick thinking, and political sharpness.

Calling Vance “an assassin” and “quick as a computer,” Minaj told her 50 million followers not to underestimate him. “He’s the best blend I’ve ever seen of us & them,” she wrote, giving him credit not just as a political figure, but as someone she finds funny, sharp, and entertaining.

At the same time, Minaj threw pointed shade at California Governor Gavin Newsom, referring to him as one of the “Gav Nots.” The jab instantly circulated across political and pop-culture feeds, expanding the conversation far beyond fan wars.

Her rapid-fire posts come during her recent surge of MAGA-friendly content. She previously reposted a video of Trump and Elon Musk dancing, praised Trump’s actions regarding persecution of Christians in Nigeria, and even addressed the former president as “Papi Trumpo” in a tongue-in-cheek request for honorary citizenship. As a Trinidadian citizen who has lived in the U.S. for years, Minaj cannot vote—yet her political voice has been louder than ever.

Her alignment with Trumpworld has reportedly cost her celebrity followers, including Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter. Meanwhile, Cardi B’s political stance sits firmly on the opposite end: she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and openly campaigned for Democrats.

With Minaj doubling down on her political commentary and expanding her influence into unexpected corners, one thing is clear: the rap icon’s timeline has become just as unpredictable—and headline-making—as her music.

