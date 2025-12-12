House Democrats Release New Epstein Photos Including Trump and Clinton

House Dems released Epstein photos, plans to release more

Photos show Trump, Clinton, others, but no evidence of crimes

Dems, GOP accuse each other of political motives in release

House Democrats have released a new batch of photographs from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, setting off another round of political fighting in Washington. The Oversight Committee shared 19 images obtained from Epstein’s files, a small portion of the roughly 95,000 pictures the estate supplied to Congress. The photos show well known figures including President Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Larry Summers, Steve Bannon and filmmaker Woody Allen. None of the photos contain evidence that any of the individuals pictured were involved in Epstein’s crimes.

According to committee Democrats, the release is only the beginning. They say they are reviewing tens of thousands of images and plan to make more public in the coming days. The disclosure arrives just ahead of a deadline requiring the Trump administration to release any Epstein records it holds following the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November.

The White House quickly pushed back. Press secretary Abigail Jackson accused Democrats of purposely selecting a narrow and misleading set of photos to embarrass the president. She argued that the release was politically motivated and that Democrats were ignoring their own past ties to Epstein. Jackson cited a previous document release that showed nonvoting delegate Stacey Plaskett exchanging messages with Epstein during a 2019 hearing and a fundraising email sent to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Democrats rejected the criticism. Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, told reporters that some of the unreleased images are extremely disturbing. He said the trove includes pictures of Epstein’s properties, women and many powerful men. Garcia urged President Trump to release all the files held by the administration so that survivors can finally get answers. He also said the committee will need to issue subpoenas for related emails and financial documents from banks connected to Epstein.

Republicans on the committee responded by accusing Democrats of creating a false story about President Trump. They noted that the committee received more than 95,000 photos and Democrats chose to release only a handful. They said nothing in the documents so far has shown any wrongdoing by Trump and argued that Democrats are putting political theater above justice for victims.

Among the photos published on Friday were several images of sex toys and other intimate items. One photo showed packaging of novelty Trump themed condoms. Other photos included black and white images of Trump posing with women whose faces were redacted and a widely circulated shot of Trump and Epstein speaking to a woman at what appears to be a Victoria’s Secret event in 1997. A spokesperson for Clinton previously said the former president took four trips on Epstein’s plane in 2002 and 2003, all tied to work for the Clinton Foundation and all taken with staff and Secret Service personnel.

For now, Democrats say they are committed to releasing everything the Epstein estate produces, with sensitive information involving victims redacted. Garcia described the process as difficult, emotional and necessary. He said the public deserves to know the full truth about Epstein’s network and that the current administration has the power to speed up the process if it chooses.

