Nipsey Hussle Docuseries Getting Pitched To Platforms

Nipsey Hussle tragically passed away at the age of 33 in 2019, just as his career was making yet another grand upturn. Now, the producers of a docuseries centered around the life of Nipsey Hussle are currently shopping the project in seek of a platform partner.

As exclusively reported by Variety, One9, the director of the three-part Allen Iverson docuseries, Allen Iv3rson, is reported to helm the project. Blacc Sam, the brother of Hussle, is set to narrate the series along with Hussle himself. The team says the series is complete, and they’re aiming to land a home for the project.

From Variety:

“We’ve been working on it for several years, and making sure that it’s told the right way,” One9 says. “You talk about one of the most inspirational figures out there, who was a highly gifted child building his own computers to burn CDs and get his music out there.”

Fueling the multipart doc, One9 says, is a trove of footage he’s sifting through as he assembles the episodes. “Nipsey had the foresight to videotape everything in his life,” the director says. “Even when he was young, his father videotaped everything. You see the whole transformation of a young man coming of age, going through the iterations of childhood to gang life to independence to music to finding his own voice — and then becoming such a huge inspirational figure to the Crenshaw culture and environment.”

Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, worked himself to stardom via a grassroots approach to selling music online at premium prices and becoming a fixture of Los Angeles’ Crenshaw neighborhood. Hussle was shot and killed in 2019 outside of his Marathon clothing store.

