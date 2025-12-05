Jermaine Jackson Reveals Plans for a New Michael Jackson Museum

Michael Jackson's visual art archive includes over 120 paintings and 200 pieces.

Family aims to build a museum in Monaco to honor his artistic legacy.

Museum will be vibrant, inspiring space to connect with Michael's creativity.

Jermaine Jackson has opened a surprising new chapter in the preservation of Michael Jackson’s legacy — one that has nothing to do with music, dance routines, or iconic performances. During a recent gathering in Monaco, Jermaine announced that the Jackson family has quietly been curating a massive archive of Michael’s visual artwork, and they are now preparing to build an entire museum dedicated to it.

According to Jermaine, the collection is far bigger and more impressive than anyone imagined. This isn’t a handful of drawings stored away in family storage. The archive includes more than 120 original paintings and nearly 200 pieces of art overall, along with personal memorabilia spanning Michael’s entire life. Items trace his journey from the early Jackson 5 era through the superstar years and into his final projects.

Jermaine emphasized that the museum’s purpose goes beyond honoring a global pop icon — it’s meant to reveal a side of Michael that the world rarely saw. Although fans know Michael Jackson as the King of Pop, Jermaine said his brother was also a deeply committed visual artist who painted, sketched, and created quietly behind the scenes. Elevating that creative side is at the heart of their mission.

The project is already underway through Jackson Family Legacy Investments, the group leading the development and planning. They are partnering with Luiz Costa Macambira, a longtime Monaco resident who has taken an active role in helping build out the concept. Macambira is not only backing the vision but helping shape the direction of the museum’s launch.

While the family hasn’t confirmed an opening date or selected a final location, Monaco is at the top of the list. The Jacksons have a long connection to the principality, and Jermaine believes the environment — luxurious, international, and artistic — would be a fitting backdrop for Michael’s visual legacy. He described Monaco as a place that feels like “home” for the family.

Jermaine also stressed that this museum won’t be a traditional, quiet gallery where visitors shuffle through in silence. The vision is to create a lively, vibrant space filled with movement, energy, and creativity — echoing the same intensity the Jacksons brought to the stage. He wants the experience to feel alive, not like a shrine or a typical tourist attraction. It should inspire, surprise, and allow people to connect with Michael in a new way.

The project is still taking shape, but one thing is clear: the Jackson family is preparing to share a version of Michael that the world hasn’t truly known. And if their plans come together, Monaco may soon become the home of one of the most unexpected artistic legacies in pop culture.

