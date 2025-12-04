Gary Struggles to Get Through the Tea on Simone Biles’ New Hair Debut

Biles surprised fans with a dramatic curly hair makeover before a Bears game.

The look highlighted her stunning glam and casual yet confident style.

Biles continues to show up with pride and purpose to support her husband's NFL career.

Simone Biles has been cheering on the Chicago Bears all season, but this weekend she became the real showstopper. The Olympic gymnast, known for switching up her looks from sleek and straight to soft waves and elegant updos, surprised everyone with a dramatic hair transformation that instantly set social media on fire.

Ahead of the Bears’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28, Biles debuted a full, voluminous curly style—rich, bouncy, and completely different from her usual go-to looks. She shared photos of her fresh glam two days later on Instagram with a caption as simple as it was confident: “something a little different 💇🏾‍♀️.”

In the pictures, Biles posed at home in a relaxed, sporty outfit—a gray Chicago Bears sweatshirt paired with dark denim. Though casual, the look highlighted her stunning glam. Her makeup struck a perfect balance between soft and bold: a gentle smoky eye, a natural lip, and a cool-toned blue manicure that subtly tied the entire look together. She finished the ensemble with silver jewelry, including a hand chain, rings, and a watch that added just the right touch of shine.

The mastermind behind the curls, stylist Ashley Akemi, proudly shared details on Instagram. Biles wore BurmeseRAW Curly extensions in lengths 20, 22, and 22 inches, styled in a flip-over sew-in. Akemi wrote, “She looked SO GORGEOUS for the game 😍… I LOVE curly hair on her ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” and fans clearly agreed.

The comment section on Biles’ post was full of love. Fellow NFL partners chimed in, including Laura Kruk, fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs standout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who wrote, “Hair is AMAZING 😍.” Serena Williams even dropped a playful “Taller?” teasing as if Biles had suddenly grown a few inches.

But beyond the glam, Biles continues showing up for her husband with pride and purpose. She has repeatedly shared how important supporting Owens is to her, especially as he overcame the hurdles of being undrafted and coming from a Division II school. For her, being in the stands isn’t just fun—it’s meaningful. “Just showing up and supporting my husband,” she said, emphasizing how much joy she finds in being part of his NFL journey.

With her latest look, Biles proved once again that whether she’s on the mat or on the sidelines, she brings excellence, beauty, and heart everywhere she goes.

