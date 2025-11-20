The Door Is Open! Bravo Boss Frances Berwick Says NeNe Leakes Can Come Back To The Network As Andy Cohen Confirms He’s Communicating With The Housewife

It’s looking more and more like fans could be seeing Nene Leakes on their TV screen again.

During BravoCon 2025, Bravo Chairman Frances Berwick–who oversees not only Bravo, but all unscripted content on Peacock and NBCUniversal–gave some encouraging words to fans hoping for NeNe’s return to Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Berwick talked to Variety about how the network plans to celebrate Real Housewives turning 20, and which former Bravo stars might be welcomed back to the network. When asked about the possibility of Leakes’ return, the Bravo boss didn’t mince her words.

“Is there ever a way back for NeNe between Bravo and Andy Cohen?” the outlet asked, to which Berwick replied: “We’ve had NeNe on red carpet shows for E! — we have worked with NeNe since then.”

When asked directly about a possible return to RHOA, she went on to say, “Yes, she can be on a show again.”

This confirmation from Berwick comes after Real Housewives EP Andy Cohen revealed that he and NeNe have been in contact. During another panel at BravoCon 2025, Andy revealed that he and NeNe had texted each other in the past couple of months. While it was a seemingly inconsequential comment, it was enough to give fans hope, causing a stir on social media.

Leakes left RHOA during failed contract negotiations for Season 13, going on to file a lawsuit against Bravo for a hostile work environment. She later dropped the lawsuit, and in the years since, fans–and castmates and friends like Drew Sidora and Kandi Burruss–have been vocal about wanting her back.

Now that the higher-ups at Bravo have admitted they’re open to a NeNe comeback, it looks like the door is wide open for all parties. The former reality star has said she’d do it for the fans if the conditions were right, so now, it seems like it all comes down to negotiations.

Earlier this year, NeNe revealed to BOSSIP that she’s open to reconciling with her former RHOA castmate Porsha Williams, but only after giving her a reality check.

“Well, of course, you would [want to reconcile] sweetheart, cause I never did s*** to you in the first place,” NeNe said in response to Porsha’s comments about making amends. “I said what I said about Porsha; I’ll say it again. I’m not one of those people who just walk around in my everyday life, just lying about stuff, it just don’t work for me.”

She continued,

“I’d rather say it to you, I’m really not a good liar. A lot of times when I lie, I laugh. So I just tell people what it is, and sometimes it comes off harsh. A lot of times, there’s nothing really meant behind it from me. I kind of say something, just kind of move on, and sometimes other people don’t move on. And I too have to learn not to be so harsh and so hard. But what I said, it was the truth.”

