Damon Wayans Jr. and Kim Wayans Join Scary Movie 6

The “Scary Movie” franchise is gearing up for a major comeback, and the cast list for the newest installment is starting to create real buzz. “Scary Movie 6,” which is currently filming, has officially added Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, and Heidi Gardner to its lineup. Their roles are still being kept under wraps, but their addition signals a fresh wave of humor mixed into the classic chaos the series is known for.

The cast list does not stop there. Two familiar names from earlier films are also returning: Cheri Oteri and Chris Elliott. Fans of the original movies will remember Oteri’s turn as Gail Halstorm, the over-the-top reporter who parodied Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers from “Scream.” Elliott has had multiple roles in the franchise, but he is most famously remembered as Hanson, the unsettling caretaker with the questionable hand in “Scary Movie 2.” Because the series often plays fast and loose with continuity, it has not been confirmed whether they will return to those characters or appear in completely new roles.

Beyond the newcomers and returning veterans, “Scary Movie 6” will also reunite several actors who helped make the franchise what it is. Confirmed returning cast members include Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Regina Hall, Anna Faris, Dave Sheridan, Lochlyn Monroe, and Jon Abrahams. This mix of original cast and new comedic talent suggests that the film aims to capture the spirit of the early 2000s installments while updating the humor for today’s audience.

A major part of the excitement comes from the creative team behind the scenes. Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, who were instrumental in shaping the first wave of “Scary Movie” films, are back to write the script. They are joined by longtime collaborator Rick Alvarez, who is also producing. Their return marks a significant moment for fans who have wanted the franchise to get back to its roots.

Director Michael Tiddes is leading the project, and the cast continues to grow with newcomers such as Olivia Rose Keegan, Sydney Park, Savannah Lee Nassif, Cameron Scott Roberts, Gregg Wayans, Benny Zielke, and Ruby Snowber joining the ensemble. Miramax is producing the film, with Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, and Thom Zadra serving as executive producers.

“Scary Movie 6” is set for a worldwide release through Paramount on June 12, 2026. With an iconic cast, new comedic energy, and the original creative team back together, the franchise looks ready to deliver a fresh round of absurd scares and laugh-out-loud moments for longtime fans and new audiences alike.

