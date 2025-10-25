Listen Live
Crime

Four Shot Near Howard University Amid Homecoming Festivities

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cincinnati Police Downtown
Source: WKRC / WKRC

A shooting near Howard University late Friday night left at least four people wounded as the campus community celebrated Homecoming weekend, according to D.C. Fire and EMS officials.

The incident occurred in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue NW, near Howard Place, just steps away from the heart of the university’s campus. Authorities said one victim is in serious condition and another is in critical condition. The conditions of the remaining two victims have not yet been released.

Police have not announced any arrests or identified a suspect, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to determine whether the violence was connected to the nearby Homecoming activities.

Several streets surrounding the university have been closed as police continue their investigation. Those closures include the 2300–2500 blocks of Georgia Avenue NW, 700–800 blocks of Barry Place NW, 600 block of Howard Place NW, and the 2300 block of 6th Street NW.

Howard University’s 2025 Homecoming celebrations, which run from October 19 through 26, include a full slate of campus and community events. Friday night’s festivities featured a Homecoming Kickoff and Greek Step Show, with additional events planned throughout the weekend.

University officials have not yet commented on the shooting but are expected to release a statement as the investigation unfolds.

SEE ALSO

Four Shot Near Howard University Amid Homecoming Festivities  was originally published on kysdc.com

Trending
17 Items
Travel

Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show

Entertainment

New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Announce “The New Edition Way Tour”

11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity

‘Married to Medicine’ Season 12 Trailer Features Fresh Faces, ‘Friend Of The Show’ Dr. Heavenly & Quad Crying To King

12 Items
Entertainment

Michael Jordan Gives Rare Interview In NBC Debut, Wishes He Could “Take A Magic Pill” To Play Again

Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis & Kanye West May Be To Blame

Style & Fashion

A Baddie & A Princess: Halle Bailey Stuns At The Jennifer Hudson Show In Red Hot Kim Shui

11 Items
Entertainment

Horror Movies Every Black Household Talks About During Spooky Season

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close