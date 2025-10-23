Listen Live
News

Diddy Had Knife Pressed To His Throat By Fellow Inmate

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been held for over 13 months at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CRIME-DIDDY

Sean “Diddy Combs is currently serving his prison sentence in one of the nation’s most notorious facilities, and according to a friend, there was a brush of violence for the beleaguered mogul. In a report, it was revealed by a friend of Diddy’s that a fellow inmate pressed a knife to his throat after sneaking into his cell.

As exclusively reported by The Daily Mail, Diddy, who is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, was approached by the inmate who fashioned a makeshift knife and held it against Combs’ throat, according to his best friend, Charlucci Finney.

“He woke up with a knife to his throat,” Finney told the outlet. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.”

Finney continued, “If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him. It was probably a way to say: ‘Next time you ain’t gonna be so lucky.’ Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won’t work. Sean is from Harlem.”

Attorneys for Combs have attempted to have their client moved out of MDC due to the constant threat of violence and harm. They are angling to have Diddy moved to FCI Fort Dix in Hanover Township, N.J. This is a low-security facility where they hope to have Combs serve his 50-month sentence and enter a drug rehab program.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Diddy Had Knife Pressed To His Throat By Fellow Inmate  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Trending
Sports

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

21 Items
Travel

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

19 Items
Travel

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

Bryant Gumbel: The Trailblazer Who Redefined Morning TV & Sports Journalism

7 Items
Money

A List Of Billionaires Giving Back To HBCUs When It Matters Most

17 Items
Politics

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

12 Items
Entertainment

Michael Jordan Gives Rare Interview In NBC Debut, Wishes He Could “Take A Magic Pill” To Play Again

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close