New Georgia Project Voting Rights Group Founded By Stacey Abrams Officially Dissolves

Two of the state’s most influential voter engagement organizations, the New Georgia Project (NGP) and its affiliate, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, are officially dissolving. Founded in 2013 by Stacey Abrams, the nonprofit quickly became a force in expanding voter access across the state, especially among Black voters and other marginalized communities often overlooked in mainstream civic outreach.

Abrams’ vision for the organization began long before her runs for governor in 2018 and 2022. The NGP’s mission centered on building a more inclusive democracy, ensuring every Georgian, regardless of race, income, or zip code had a voice at the ballot box. The group’s impact reached national recognition, especially following the 2020 election cycle when Georgia flipped blue for the first time in nearly three decades.

The Rise and the Rift

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the New Georgia Project was known for its widespread voter registration drives and community mobilization efforts. The organization helped register hundreds of thousands of new voters, focusing on communities of color, young people, and first-time voters. Abrams’ founding vision was praised for reshaping Georgia’s political landscape and shifting the balance of power through civic engagement rather than partisan politics.

However, in recent years, that momentum has been overshadowed by controversy. According to the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, the organization was fined $300,000 for violating state campaign finance laws. The fine added to growing questions about how the nonprofit handled its finances and political activity, scrutiny that, according to the report, played a role in the organization’s declining stability.

A Quiet Closure

FOX 5 notes that in a statement released this week, the New Georgia Project and its Action Fund announced they will dissolve as organizations. While the statement confirmed the shutdown, it did not offer details on why the decision was made or what will happen to the group’s staff, programs, or remaining funds. The Associated Press reported that no additional explanation has been provided about the dissolution or the future of any ongoing voter initiatives.

For many Georgians, especially those who saw the New Georgia Project as a symbol of civic power and representation, the news feels like a gut punch. The organization stood as one of the few large-scale, Black-founded and woman-led movements dedicated solely to political participation and social equity in the South.

Legacy and Lessons

Despite its challenges, the New Georgia Project’s legacy is undeniable. The group helped mobilize thousands of voters, broke barriers in civic education, and inspired a generation of grassroots leaders to get politically active. Stacey Abrams’ broader movement, from Fair Fight to her continued advocacy for voting rights, remains deeply woven into the fabric of modern Georgia politics.

Still, this closure raises important questions about the sustainability of political nonprofits, especially those born from social movements rather than corporate funding. Transparency, accountability, and community trust remain at the core of any organization working in the name of democracy.

The New Georgia Project may be dissolving, but its impact will continue to shape how Georgia shows up to the polls and how future organizers build their blueprints for change.

