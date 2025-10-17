Listen Live
News

Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Eminem apparently may not have to look too far for love.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Eminem apparently may not have to look too far for love.

Rumors have been circulating that the real Slim Shady has been boo’d up with his stylist, Katrina Malota. According to Page Six, the two have been together on the low. Em & Katrina have been working together for years. What makes the love story even more dope is that both of them are from Michigan.

Malota has worked with some notable names, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Robin Thicke, among others, in the past. It’s safe to say, she’s booked and busy.

Now, for Mr.Marshall Mathers, this is not the first time Cupid paid him a visit. In 1999, Em & his ex-wife, Kim Scott, got married. It was a teenage love story. After 6 years, the two lovebirds divorced. A few years later (2006), they rekindled their love, but it was short-lived and ended up in another divorce only a few months after reuniting.

Besides the Detroit MC’s love story, his daughter Aliana just had her gender reveal and is expecting a baby girl. Last year, his youngest daughter, Hailie, let her father know that he was about to become a grandfather in the most adorable way. The look on Eminem’s face was priceless.

Since then, he has also dropped some baby merch to stay on brand in his current life.


SEE ALSO

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

10 Sexiest Black Victoria’s Secret Angels Over The Years

27 Items
Pop Culture

Celebs We’ve Lost From Pancreatic Cancer

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

US-SEAN COMBS-VODKA
0:27
Entertainment

Diddy’s Release Could Happen in 48 Hours If Trump Signs His Pardon

Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

10 Items
News

Allegedly Leaked Racist Group Chat Highlights Where Some Young Republicans Minds Are

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close