Murder-Suicide Attempt in Katy Leaves One Dead, One Critically Injured

Source: General / Radio One

Authorities in Harris County are investigating a shocking case that unfolded Wednesday morning in the Katy area, where an apparent attempted murder-suicide left one person hospitalized and another dead. The incident began shortly after 7 a.m. and has drawn attention to the growing number of domestic violence cases that turn deadly.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a 38-year-old woman was ambushed and shot multiple times by her 42-year-old ex-boyfriend while driving near Mason Road, just north of Cinco Ranch Boulevard. The woman reportedly met her former partner in a parking lot when he opened fire from another vehicle, causing her car to crash. First responders arrived quickly and rushed her to a nearby hospital before she was airlifted to a trauma center better equipped to handle her critical injuries.

Investigators say the shooting appeared to be premeditated. Sheriff Gonzalez stated that evidence suggests the man had planned the encounter, although the exact motive remains under investigation. Witnesses in the area reported hearing several gunshots before seeing the woman’s vehicle lose control. Authorities later confirmed that the woman remains in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Following the initial shooting, deputies began tracking the suspect with the help of a third party who provided information about his whereabouts. The man was eventually located at a gas station off the Katy Freeway and Eldridge Parkway around 7:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found that the suspect had apparently consumed narcotics before turning the gun on himself.

“He collapsed and was subsequently pronounced deceased,” Sheriff Gonzalez said in a statement. “Information we received indicated that he was possibly contemplating what we describe as ‘suicide-by-cop’ and was preparing to shoot it out with law enforcement.” The Harris County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case, reviewing surveillance footage and gathering witness statements as they piece together the moments leading up to the tragic sequence of events.

Murder-Suicide Attempt in Katy Leaves One Dead, One Critically Injured was originally published on theboxhouston.com