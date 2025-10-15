Listen Live
Kid Cudi Joins The Fun & Hits The 'Maui Wowie' Trend

Kid Cudi Joins The Fun & Hits The 'Maui Wowie' Trend

Kid Cudi's "Maui Wowie" is experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to a new TikTok trend.

Published on October 15, 2025

Rock En Seine Festival At Domaine National De Saint Cloud - Day Two
Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

July 17th, 2008, Cudi dropped the song, and 17 years later, it’s back. TikTok users have been hanging on to a street sign by dear life, singing “Maui Wowie.” Gen Z has made dam near anything and everything a trend on social media nowadays. The first user to do the trend was @aaronxbrownn, where he was hanging from a crosswalk sign singing the best part of the song, “Goin’ back to Honolulu just to get that Maui Wowie, that Maui Wowie”.

The Kid named Cudi rapper, grew hip to the trend and was flattered.

Going to socials and thanking his fans for the love, “Thank u to everyone for posting my song and having fun and showing love!!! 17 years old and timeless. Not only did he thank his fans, but he also joined them and hopped up on a streetlight.

Last month, the Cleveland rapper announced he planned on taking a break from music. Dropping a song titled “Once” on his Soundcloud and labeled this his “Goodbye song for now”. Adding more context to his decision, Kid Cudi made a statement, “It was produced by myself with my homie Sebastian addin’ extra sauce here and there. Taking a break, but wanted to leave u with something special and from the heart.

SEE ALSO

Kid Cudi Joins The Fun & Hits The ‘Maui Wowie’ Trend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

