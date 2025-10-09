Missy Elliott Joins Victoria’s Secret’s All-Female Power Lineup For The 2025 Fashion Show

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

From the studio to the runway, Missy Elliott’s reign keeps expanding. The hip-hop legend has been announced as one of the headliners for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, happening on October 15 in New York City.

It’s another major moment in what’s already a history-making season for Missy. She will also perform at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles this November.

The Victoria’s Secret Show Just Became Supa Dupa Fly

Victoria’s Secret is in its reinvention era. After relaunching its runway show last year, the brand is keeping that same energy for 2025. Missy will join Karol G, Madison Beer, and K-pop supergroup TWICE for an all-female slate of performers representing global sounds and styles.

On the runway, the 2025 model cast includes Anok Yai, Joan Smalls, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Yumi Nu, and Alex Consani. It’s a lineup that blends legendary supermodels with new-generation stars — each redefining what beauty and power look like today.

The show will stream across Prime Video, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, giving fans a front-row seat to one of fashion’s biggest nights.

No One Works A Stage Like Missy Elliott

When Missy Elliott hits the stage, she doesn’t just perform — she transforms it. Every detail, from her high-concept fashion to her precision choreography, is telling. No one works a stage like Missy – she’s a musical genius, fashion trendsetter, and visual architect.

Her influence on performance style is unmatched. The “Supa Dupa Fly” rapper is the blueprint for bold self-expression, from the metallic jumpsuits and futuristic makeup to the hair flips and beat drops that make her shows unforgettable.

And as the Victoria’s Secret runway evolves from its former “angel” era to a more inclusive and creative one, Missy is fitting. The icon is a woman who has always embodied confidence, individuality, and reinvention.

Beyond the runway, Missy will perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction on November 8. As the first female rapper inducted in 2023, her return feels full-circle and celebrates her cultural impact.

Her artistry keeps evolving, not because she has to – but because that’s who Missy Elliott has always been.

