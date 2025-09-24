Fact Checking Donald Trump Following His Bonkers Autism x Tylenol Announcement

Getty Images / Donald Trump / Tylenol

Yesterday, if you missed it, the country learned once again that you shouldn’t listen to Donald Trump or Robert Kennedy Jr. regarding making decisions about your or your children’s health.

For many glued to their televisions to see the carwreck disguised as a big announcement from Donald Trump, it felt like the “inject disinfectant into your body” moment the country was subjected to at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only difference this time, Trump was flanked by his highly unqualified top health officials as he got in front of news cameras to tell pregnant women, without a shred of scientific data to back him, that Tylenol, also known as acetaminophen, a word that was kicking Trump’s a** during the press conference, is linked to autism.

“Don’t take Tylenol. Don’t take it. Fight like hell not to take it,” Trump said.

Of course, scientists and doctors have all responded that Trump’s claims are demonstrably false, and to put it plainly, they put pregnant women in danger.

Felon 47’s unproven claims led to world health officials warning against listening to Trump or his administration on the matter.

Per NBC News:

But a range of experts worldwide noted there was not conclusive evidence to support the possible association between autism and acetaminophen — the active ingredient in Tylenol and other widely used medications — and no new evidence to warrant a change in guidance.

“Available evidence has found no link between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and autism,” said the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Paracetamol is a widely used name for Tylenol beyond the U.S.

But let’s fact-check Trump’s wild Tylenol x autism claims and all of the other egregiously false claims.

