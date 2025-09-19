Meta / Ray-Ban Meta / Connect 2025 Meta is still all in regarding its partnership with Ray-Ban and recently announced Oakley, delivering fashionable, groundbreaking technology. During its Connect 2025 kickoff event, Meta’s chief, Mark Zuckerberg, unveiled the second-generation models of the company’s trendy Meta Ray-Ban glasses, plus the newest edition to the Oakley lineup of smart glasses, but this time geared towards athletes. The Zuckster also unveiled the company’s first pair of augmented reality glasses that you can wear on the go, and launched Horizon TV, a brand new entertainment hub coming to Meta Quest headsets, giving wearers quick access to Disney+, Prime Video, and other streaming services in virtual reality. Let’s jump into the announcements below. Mark Zuckerberg Unveils New Meta Ray-Ban Display AR Smartglasses During Connect 2025 Kickoff Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Ray-Ban Meta 2 Meta / Ray-Ban Meta 2 The second generation of the Meta Ray-Ban glasses will come with a bevy of updates. For starters, Meta claims the new model will offer improved battery life, enabling 8 hours of "typical use." The charging case will now supply users with an additional 48 hours of battery life, up from the 32 hours the previous model's case supplied. The second-generation Meta Ray-Bans feature a 12-megapixel camera that can record video in 3K Ultra HD, up to 60 frames per second, plus HDR support, and 32GB of storage. That's not all; this fall, Meta will roll out updates that will add hyperlapse and slow-motion video capture to not only the second-generation Meta Ray-Ban glasses, but also all other models. The generation 2 Meta Ray-Bans are now available in the usual frames, Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner, and cost about $379.

Oakley Meta Vanguard Meta / Oakley Meta Vanguard Oakley and Meta's latest product, the Vanguard, is geared towards athletes. The smart glasses feature the wraparound style the brand is known for, along with swappable reflective lenses that come in different colors. The camera is located in the center of the glasses, allowing for worry-free recording and eliminating the need to worry about your helmet or hat interfering with your recordings or shots. The camera features a 122-degree angle lens plus adjustable video stabilization, allowing for video recording while on the move. Meta also says the Oakley Meta Vanguard's battery has been optimized to work in a wide range of temperatures and delivers improved battery life. Some louder onboard speakers feature integrations for Garmin and Strava. The Oakley Meta Vanguard is now available for pre-order and costs $499.