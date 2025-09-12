Jonathan Majors’ Mom on Talks With Him & Meagan Good Before Marriage

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are giving fans an intimate look at their marriage journey. The newlyweds stopped by the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, September 11, where they opened up about their wedding day and what it took to get to the altar.

The couple, who began dating in 2023 and tied the knot in early 2025, brought along Majors’ mother, Terri Anderson-Watson. More than just a supportive parent, Anderson-Watson actually officiated their ceremony. A pastor and licensed therapist, she spoke candidly about the role she played in preparing the pair for marriage.

During the show, Good and Majors unveiled a set of never-before-seen wedding photos. The images showed the actress glowing in a cream lace gown paired with a short netted veil, while Majors opted for a simple cream suit and white shirt. One picture captured them hand-in-hand at the altar, another froze the moment they shared their first kiss as husband and wife, and a third showed both of their moms joining them for a family selfie.

Host Tamron Hall asked Anderson-Watson what it was like to guide the couple. “It was a strange position to be in,” she admitted. “As the pastor, I was concerned about their spiritual position in marriage because this is a vow before God. It had to be for real. It had to be deep, and it had to be lasting.” She revealed that the couple went through counseling before receiving their marriage license, covering everything from faith and family to whether children would be part of their future.

Anderson-Watson added that she felt reassured about Good’s dedication after seeing her support Majors during his legal battles. “She came as his friend and handed me anointing oil as I prayed for him. Then she took this man in her arms, held his head in her hands, and cried and prayed with him. From that moment, I knew she was ready.”

Good, 45, and Majors, 36, have faced scrutiny since confirming their romance in 2023. Majors’ career was rocked after he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023. He later received a sentence requiring him to complete a yearlong domestic violence treatment program. Through it all, Good stood by his side, and the two grew closer before announcing their engagement in late 2024.

This is Good’s second marriage—she was previously married to producer DeVon Franklin for nine years before their divorce in 2021. Majors, meanwhile, is navigating both his personal comeback and his new role as husband.

The couple continues to share glimpses of their life together. In August, Good posted a joyful carousel from a family trip to Cartagena, Colombia, celebrating her birthday with Majors and loved ones. The photos included boat rides, city strolls, and moments that underscored the closeness of their new family unit.

For both, marriage is not just about romance but about resilience, faith, and building a future together—one they say they are determined to protect and nurture.

