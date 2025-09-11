Porsha Williams Wins After Ex’s Divorce Appeal Is Denied

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Reality TV star Porsha Williams can officially breathe a sigh of relief after scoring another decisive victory in her divorce battle with Simon Guobadia.

On September 9, the Georgia Court of Appeals rejected Guobadia’s latest effort to challenge the divorce agreement the couple signed before their 2022 wedding. The decision leaves in place the terms already enforced earlier this year, when a judge ruled the prenuptial agreement was valid and binding.

Under those terms, Williams is set to receive $40,000 a month in spousal support for 14 months, as well as half of the equity in their marital home. She is also entitled to live in the residence for the next three years, with Guobadia footing the bills during that period. In addition, she was awarded several luxury cars and over $220,000 to cover legal fees.

Williams wasted no time expressing her joy at the news. On Instagram, she posted a celebratory message reading, “It’s over!!!!” followed by a playful “Free …” while boarding a private plane. The clip, soundtracked by Destiny’s Child’s “Free,” highlighted her relief after months of public and legal tension.

For Guobadia, however, the fight is not over. In a statement to People, he insisted that he plans to keep pushing back. “We intend to continue pursuing this appeal, as we have not yet exhausted all legal remedies,” he said, estimating the process could drag out another one to two years. He also revealed he is preparing to move forward with a federal defamation lawsuit against Williams, vowing that he will ultimately prevail.

The couple’s marriage lasted just over a year. After tying the knot in November 2022, Williams filed for divorce in February 2024, just before production began on season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The case quickly centered around the prenuptial agreement. Guobadia argued it should be voided, claiming Williams had concealed her intention to return to reality television—a move that reportedly earned her millions—and that she breached confidentiality by discussing financial details publicly. Williams denied his claims, and the court sided with her in June 2025.

Adding to the drama, Guobadia has faced mounting legal and personal troubles of his own. Earlier this year, after being found in violation of immigration laws, including visa fraud, he was deported to Nigeria.

For Williams, the appellate court’s decision marks another step toward closing a tumultuous chapter. While her ex vows to keep fighting, she seems focused on moving forward—this time, on her own terms.

