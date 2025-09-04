Listen Live
Entertainment

Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Dies at 28

Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Zeus Network's "Bobby, I Love You, Purr" Premiere Screening
Source: Steven Simione / Getty

The social media world is mourning the loss of Raymond Harper, widely known as “Rolling Ray,” who passed away at just 28 years old. A vibrant and unapologetically authentic figure, Ray captured hearts with his humor, wit, and larger-than-life personality.

Raymond Harper gained fame through viral social media moments and appearances on shows like MTV’s Catfish: TrollsDivorce Court, and the Zeus Network dating series Bobby I Love You, Purrr. His unique voice and fearless authenticity made him a beloved figure in the online community.

The Zeus Network, where Ray appeared in multiple shows, confirmed his passing with a heartfelt Instagram post. “Gone way too soon,” the network wrote. “Your laughter, light, & loving spirit will live on FOREVER!” The post celebrated Ray’s raw and real personality, calling him “unapologetically & authentically your truest self.”

Ray’s mother, Sazola Nay, shared her grief in an emotional Facebook post, which the network also shared. “It is with a heavy, heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray has gone home to be with the Lord,” she wrote. “I thank everyone who has called or texted. This is going to be a long road.”

Rolling Ray’s influence extended far beyond his viral fame. He was a trailblazer who inspired others to embrace their true selves. His humor and resilience brought joy to countless fans, and his presence on social media created a sense of community for many.

While the cause of his passing remains unknown, the impact of his life is undeniable. As the Zeus Network put it, “Your laughter, light, & loving spirit will live on FOREVER.”

SEE ALSO

Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Trending
13 Items
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Says We’ve Been Pronouncing His Name Wrong All Along

10 Items
Entertainment

Beyoncé Best Live Performances You Must Watch

Entertainment

Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

FASHION-ITALY-WOMEN-EMPORIO ARMANI
Entertainment

Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Passes Away at 91

Entertainment

The League That Breaks Men: The NFL’s Injuries Just Keep Piling Up

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

20 Items
Movies

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close