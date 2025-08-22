Deion Sanders enforces strict classroom dress code for Colorado football players

Source: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has made it clear that discipline doesn’t stop when his players step off the field. Heading into his third season with the Buffaloes, Sanders has rolled out a new set of classroom expectations aimed at keeping his team sharp, respectful, and focused.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The rules are straightforward but strict. Players can no longer wear slides, hoodies, or headphones while in class. Sanders also banned sitting in the back row, telling his team that they are to stay visible and engaged. The same structure extends to online classes—no logging in shirtless, no walking around during sessions, and proper attire is required at all times.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A video posted by Sanders’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., captured the coach laying down the law. “If I see you in slides on campus, we’re going to have a problem. If I see you with a hoodie on in class, with headphones on in class, it’s going to be a problem. If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it’s going to be a problem,” Sanders warned his players.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Reaction online has been split. Some critics pointed out the irony, noting that Sanders himself often wears hoodies. Others defended him, clarifying that he likely meant students shouldn’t have their hoods pulled over their heads, a habit often associated with disengagement. Supporters rallied behind the policy, praising Sanders for pushing his team toward personal growth beyond football. One fan commented, “Deion isn’t just molding these players to be better football players. He’s molding them to be better men.” Another echoed that sentiment, writing, “The best coaches expect excellence in all aspects of life. Great coaches are a gift.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This approach is not surprising for Sanders, who has repeatedly emphasized accountability and discipline since taking over the program. He’s been vocal about preparing his athletes for success not just in sports but in life after football. To him, the classroom is just as much a proving ground as the gridiron.

Related Article: Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Related Article: Deion Sanders Addresses “Getting It On” with “Work Boo” Rocsi Diaz

The Buffaloes enter the 2025 season hoping to build on a strong 9–4 record last year. But the challenge ahead is tougher without two of their brightest stars—Heisman winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who both declared for the NFL. Even so, Coach Prime seems intent on showing that his program’s foundation runs deeper than any single player.

By setting firm standards in the classroom, Sanders is signaling that discipline and accountability are non-negotiable—qualities he believes will carry over into winning football games.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE