Stephen A. Smith & Samantha Are A Perfect Daddy-Daughter Duo

Ever since her ESPN debut back in June, Stephen A. Smith's teenage daughter Samantha has everyone wanting her to be his new co-host.

Published on August 22, 2025

Unique Nicole

Things weren’t looking too bright earlier this year for seasoned sports analyst Stephen A. Smith. A looming beef with superstar athlete LeBron James, public backlash for his critique of Serena Williams joining Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show and even basketball fans grilling him for playing solitaire on his phone during the NBA Finals were just some of the instances that had Smith looking more like The Grinch.

Then something unexpected happened at the top of summer: we met his teenage daughter, Samantha Smith.

What started as a simple guest appearance during ESPN’s coverage of Game 6 in the NBA Finals back in June quickly became a viral moment for Samantha, with many sports fans requesting to see her on a regular basis. The moment benefited Stephen as well, showing a softer, more humane side of his personality compared to the hothead many see on a weekly basis as host of First Take.

Bringing their dynamic daddy-daughter duo act to ESPN Radio recently via The Stephen A. Smith Show, Sam worked her magic once again by bringing the laughs with fivehead jokes aplenty, and even got Poppa Smith to blush on his own like a truly proud dad.

RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Wants Omari Hardwick or Michael B. Jordan To Play Him In A Biopic

While it would be amazing to get The Stephen & Samantha Show in a foreseeable future, the teen queen actually is building a name for herself as a budding actress. She got her start back in 2022 in The Best Man: The Final Chapters, a series revival of the hit film franchise by Malcolm D. Lee, and followed up in 2023 by guest starring in the short-lived Disney+ series, Saturdays. This year, she made her debut on film with the Tubi original Wrong Place, Wrong Time co-starring former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Apryl Jones. The trailer sees Samantha getting in on the action, proving we’ve only began to see what she’s truly capable of.

We’re sure Hollywood has much more to offer Sam in her budding acting career, but for the sake of sports fans we sure do hope The Smiths get the ball rolling in order to strike gold on a highly-requested podcast idea. Just take a look at what could be based on the clips below:

Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the idea of Stephen A. Smith being permanently joined on a podcast by his rising star of a daughter, Samantha Smith:

1. Stephen A and Samantha together are entertainment magic ✨!

via @sugarcane_tea

2. Smith family gonna feed for 7 generations between Stephen A and Samantha’s bag

via @ColinsanityInc

3. I love hearing Samantha & Stephen A.’s banter. She’s actually funny af.

via @uhDAIRYuh

4. Stephen need to stop playing and give Samantha his show😭😭😭

via @naomii112_

5. I love when Stephen a Smith’s daughter Samantha joins him on his shows lol!!!! They’re so cute & funny together

via @techtatic

6. I love this girl!! Bright future. She makes Stephen A more likable somehow! Go Samantha!!

via @Ms_sportsfan

7. Stephen A. Smith’s daughter, Samantha A. Smith, has been the greatest gift of 2025.

via @chicago21luke

8. Bron and Stephen A. Smith at Samantha and Bryce’s wedding in 10 years

via @AustinNull

9. I’m not a Stephen A. fan but if watch his show everyday if Samantha is there.

via @kenyawoodard

10. She’s going to be a star

via @ThomasCEO

Stephen A. Smith & Samantha Are A Perfect Daddy-Daughter Duo  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

