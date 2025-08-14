Listen Live
Body Cam Footage of Sha'Carri Richardson's arrest released

[VIDEO] Body Cam Footage of Sha’Carri Richardson’s arrest released

Published on August 14, 2025

2025 USATF Outdoor Championships
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Olympic Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested July 27 on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense for allegedly assaulting Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. 

Police have just released surveillance footage of Richardson’s assault on her boyfriend and body camera footage of Richardson’s arrest.

In the video you can see Richardson repeatedly pushing Coleman, to the point Coleman flies out of frame, and Sha’carri continues to pursue her assault.

Richardson posted a later deleted story on her Instagram account Monday night in which she said she put herself in a “compromised situation.” She issued a written apology to Coleman on Tuesday morning.

In the video, Richardson said she’s practicing “self-reflection” and refuses “to run away but face everything that comes to me head on.”

“I love him & to him I can’t apologize enough,” the reigning 100-meter world champion wrote in all capital letters on Instagram, adding that her apology “should be just as loud” as her “actions.”

“To Christian I love you & I am so sorry,” she wrote.

Coleman had nothing but kind things to say, defending Richardson for her actions.

RELATED: Christian Coleman Defends Girlfriend Sha’Carri Richardson After Her Domestic Abuse Arrest

“I’m the type of guy who believes in extending grace, mercy, and love,” he said. “She’s human. She’s a great person. And I’ve seen what she’s capable of—not just as an athlete, but as someone with an incredible spirit.”

