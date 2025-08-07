Listen Live
BET Suspends Some of Its Biggest Award Shows Indefinitely

Bet buries some of culture biggest awards!

Published on August 7, 2025

BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Show
Source: Marcus Ingram/BET / Getty

In a surprising and disappointing move, BET has announced the indefinite suspension of two of its most iconic cultural events—the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards. BET CEO Scott Mills confirmed the decision, but offered little explanation, leaving fans and the industry stunned.

The BET Hip Hop Awards, which began in 2006, have long been a staple celebration of rap culture. Known for its legendary cyphers, bold performances, and unforgettable moments, the event became a major platform for both established artists and rising stars.

Equally important, the Soul Train Awards has been honoring excellence in R&B and soul music since 1987. It has celebrated music legends and spotlighted new talent, cementing its place in Black music history.

Now, with both shows shelved and no timeline for a return, many are left wondering what this means for the future of Black music recognition on mainstream platforms. The lack of transparency around the decision adds to growing concerns about the direction of BET’s cultural programming.

As fans reflect on the years of iconic performances and powerful moments from both shows, the uncertainty of their return raises questions about the industry’s commitment to honoring its roots.

For now, two major nights in Black entertainment history have been put on pause—leaving a major void in the culture.

