Diddy’s Defense Team Has ‘Had Conversations’ With Donald Trump About A Pardon As He Awaits Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has reportedly been in contact with President Donald Trump about a pardon for the disgraced music mogul.

One of the attorneys on Combs’ defense team has revealed that they approached Trump’s administration for a pardon.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” Nicole Westmoreland, a member of Combs’ defense team, told CNN on Tuesday, Aug. 5. When she was asked how the Bad Boy founder feels about his chances for a pardon, Westmoreland told the outlet that Diddy “is a very hopeful person and I believe that he remains hopeful.”

Following her interview, a White House official told CNN they “will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request.”

Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2, after an almost two-month federal trial in New York City. He was acquitted on more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Diddy has been held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center since he was arrested in September 2024. His legal team has since made five unsuccessful attempts to get him released from custody on bail, with Judge Arun Subramanian denying their latest motion on Aug. 4.

Back in May, Trump was asked about pardoning Combs, per ABC News, which came even before his trial ended. At the time, the president told reporters he “would certainly look at the facts,” adding, “If I think someone was mistreated it wouldn’t matter whether they like me or don’t.”

Following the conclusion of his trial, Trump was asked again about the possibility of pardoning Combs during an interview with Newsmax on Aug. 1, where he sang a different tune.

“Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent,” Trump said. “I don’t know what they do, still in jail or something. But he was celebrating a victory, but I guess it wasn’t as good of a victory.”

Trump added that he “didn’t know him well” and that Combs was “very hostile” when he ran for office.

“We’re human beings. We don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements,” he continued. “So, I don’t know. It’s more difficult. Makes it more, I’m being honest, makes it more difficult to do.”

Combs’ sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

