Gail Bean & Isaiah John Talk Snowfall Spin-Off & Shocking Confessions!

The 2025 BET Awards Media House was absolutely buzzing as host Shamea Morton welcomed two of Georgia’s finest: Gail Bean and Isaiah John, best known for their roles in the hit series Snowfall. Joining the lively chat was Gary With Da Tea, and the banter was instant! Gail, representing the Southside, and Isaiah, an Atlanta native, proudly embraced their “Eastside’s finest” roots. Gary, in his typical fashion, joked about “hood people” always showing love for their own, which Shamea happily agreed with.

The conversation quickly turned to the super anticipated Snowfall spin-off. After six smash-hit seasons, Gail confirmed they’re now filming an untitled series, set in 1990s Los Angeles. When Gary playfully guessed it was a “Tyler Perry” production, Isaiah swiftly clarified it’s an FX show, though they still gave a shout-out to Tyler Perry for all the jobs he creates! Gail then took a moment to honor the late John Singleton, Snowfall‘s creator, who passed during season three, and introduced Malcolm Spellman as their new showrunner – a name fans will know from Captain America, Empire, and Bel-Air. Looks like those FX checks are definitely rolling in!

Isaiah, still mainly based in Atlanta, shared a cool detail: he’s bought 44 acres of land and, get this, he cuts his own grass for hours – a true “nature boy” at heart. Gary, ever the instigator, playfully grilled him about his marriage, to which Isaiah confirmed he’s happily married to a Black woman, with one baby already and another on the way!

The chat then dipped into personal lives. Shamea pressed Gail about her relationship status, asking if she was engaged. Gail, with a smooth deflection, simply said, “I am in love,” which Gary loved, despite Shamea’s playful complaints about love not finding her yet. Isaiah then dropped his happy news: he and his wife are having a baby girl! Gary, drawing on his nursing background, hilariously offered up medical terms for conception, leading to a laugh-out-loud discussion about baby-making science, including IVF.

The stars also shared their dream roles. Gail is gunning for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically hoping to play a villain or even Storm. She also dreams of an action-packed killer role, like Columbiana. Isaiah, however, wants to tell stories that deeply resonate with everyday people, aiming to make audiences “feel something” from his art. Gary even saw Isaiah as a young Larenz Tate from Love Jones, a spot-on suggestion everyone agreed with. Gail then joked about her own biopic, admitting she couldn’t sing for a Whitney Houston role, but suggested Regina Hall or even Wendy Williams as fun possibilities.

Finally, Gail and Isaiah gave an exclusive sneak peek into their characters for the Snowfall spin-off. Gail’s character, Wanda Simmons (formerly Wanda Bell), is now reformed and sober, battling the lingering perception of her past and navigating her love story with Leon. Isaiah’s Leon Simmons is dedicated to fixing the community he once helped destroy, grappling with his past actions, including tragically killing a child. His journey will explore the immense challenges of redemption and building a new life with Wanda. Shamea couldn’t hide her excitement for the spin-off, set for 2026, promising fans that Gail and Isaiah will deliver their best work yet!

