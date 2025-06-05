Comedian George Willborn Talks Zaddies, Hairline Envy, and Decades in Comedy

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Comedy icon George Willborn joined Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, and Gary on the morning show. Known for his honest wit, Willborn discussed his long career, reminisced about early days, and offered his unique take on everything from pop culture to hair loss.

A touching moment came when Rickey Smiley shared how much Willborn impacted his early career. Smiley recalled Willborn’s kindness and mentorship, remembering how George ironed his shirt and gave him crucial advice before a show, truly taking him under his wing. Smiley even credited Willborn and Steve Harvey with teaching him the art of connecting with an audience, emphasizing that participation beats rigid joke delivery. Willborn, in turn, highlighted the lasting bonds within the comedy world, stressing the importance of brotherhood and sisterhood among artists. He believes that building a supportive community, rather than competition, has been a core principle throughout his decades in entertainment.

The conversation naturally drifted to current events, with Da Brat asking Willborn about the Diddy trial. Willborn, in his signature unfiltered style, gave a humorous yet cautious answer. “That’s a slippery slope,” he quipped, adding, “People will kick you when you’re down. That’s the best time to kick somebody. So why should I be left out?” He clarified he’d never been to a “Diddy party,” cleverly distinguishing it from other types of gatherings. The talk then shifted to “Zaddies” – older men dating younger women. Willborn playfully dismissed the idea, declaring, “I don’t care about older men, younger men, YN’s, ON’s. I don’t give a damn about none of these Negroes!” The discussion then humorously detoured to male pattern baldness, with Willborn jokingly bragging about his full head of hair and good-naturedly teasing his “follicle-challenged brothers” in comedy.

He even floated the idea of a “Still Got My Hairline Comedy Tour,” with Da Brat jumping in to offer hosting duties and promote “miracle drops” for hair growth. Gary then brought up the news of the new Pope having ties to Chicago. Willborn, with a mischievous twinkle, “confirmed” that the new Pope, whom he called Leo, is indeed Black and from the South Side of Chicago. He comically predicted major changes in the Catholic church under this “first Black Pope,” including two-hour masses and fried chicken in the church basement, expressing genuine excitement for the “liberal stance” he anticipates.

Looking ahead, Willborn announced upcoming performances, including an August 18th show at the City Winery in Atlanta with fellow Chicago comedian Vanessa Fraction, and a July 18th show at the City Winery in Saint Louis. He urged fans to follow him on social media at “the stress reliever” (or “the stress reliever,” depending on your preferred spelling) to stay updated on his shows and continued work. Willborn wrapped up by emphasizing the critical need for laughter and stress relief in today’s world and his unwavering commitment to providing just that for his audience.

Ready for some real stress relief? Go catch George Willborn live at one of his upcoming shows!

