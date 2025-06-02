American Idol Winner Jamal Roberts Shares What Kept Him Going After Multiple Rejections

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Jamal Roberts’ rise to becoming the Season 23 winner of American Idol wasn’t an overnight success—it was years in the making. In a heartfelt conversation on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Mississippi native opened up about his long journey, his faith, and what kept him going even when things didn’t go his way.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Before winning Idol, Jamal auditioned for the show not once, but three times. He also competed on BET’s Sunday Best, where he had the chance to meet and receive advice from gospel legend Kirk Franklin. Though he didn’t take home the top prize back then, Jamal said the experience humbled him and helped build the foundation for what was to come.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I was rejected twice. It got disappointing, but it gave me the fuel to press on,” he shared. That persistence eventually paid off—big time. Not only did Jamal win American Idol, he made history as the first Black male winner since Ruben Studdard’s win back in 2003. He also received the highest number of votes in the show’s finale history, a testament to his vocal talent and the deep connection he built with fans across the country.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After his win, Jamal didn’t rush off to fame and red carpets. Instead, he went right back to his job teaching physical education to finish the last two days of school with his students. He says the kids were thrilled and are already talking about naming a hallway after him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Beyond his career, Jamal is a proud girl dad and says that while his daughters may not fully grasp the magnitude of his Idol win, they definitely understood and loved the trip to Disneyland. When asked about his faith, Jamal credited it as the steady force that carried him through rejection, uncertainty, and success alike. He spoke with conviction about the influence of his grandfather, whose unwavering faith became Jamal’s own blueprint for resilience.

As for what’s next, Jamal says he’s focused on making music, and while social media rumors have mentioned a possible Netflix documentary, he made it clear: “If you didn’t hear it from me, it ain’t true.” Still, one thing is certain—Jamal Roberts is just getting started.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE