CeCe Winans Talks Faith, Music, and Encouraging Others

CeCe Winans joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and shared her thoughts on gospel music, her latest projects, and staying grounded in her faith.

Rickey Smiley and the team welcomed CeCe with excitement and appreciation for her work. They reminisced about Detroit’s rich musical history, highlighting gospel legends like the Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond, and the Winans family. CeCe agreed, noting how honored she feels to be part of such a legacy.

When asked about the popularity of her recent tours, CeCe said people are searching for inspiration and healing, especially in today’s uncertain times. She added that music with a message of hope is more important than ever.

Da Brat congratulated her on winning another Grammy, placing her among top names like Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Adele, and Aretha Franklin. CeCe expressed gratitude for being recognized and said she’s humbled to be part of that group.

Gary asked about her legacy in gospel music. CeCe acknowledged the impact of pioneers like Shirley Caesar and Andraé Crouch, and said she’s proud to help pave the way for current artists like Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Jonathan McReynolds.

Special K admitted he wasn’t into gospel music until he heard her song “Lost Without You.” CeCe smiled and shared her joy in reaching people through music.

The team asked if she and her brother BeBe Winans would release new music together. CeCe said there are no immediate plans but a tour might happen.

They also talked about her YouTube show, “Generations,” which she co-hosts with her daughter. CeCe said the show is about helping people bring God into all parts of their lives. She also mentioned her women’s conference at Belmont University, which has grown every year and brings women of all ages together for encouragement and spiritual growth.

CeCe shared she’s been married for 40 years and credits her husband Alvin Love for being a consistent and loving partner.

Her latest single, “Come Jesus Come,” featuring Shirley Caesar, was praised as a powerful gospel anthem. CeCe said working with Caesar was a dream and described how the legendary singer praised God in the recording booth.

To close out the visit, CeCe encouraged listeners who may be struggling. She reminded them that God sees and cares for them, and encouraged them to hold on, breathe, and trust that joy will come in the morning.

She ended by inviting everyone to follow her online and stay connected with her music and ministry.

