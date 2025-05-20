803Fresh Talks Viral Hit “Boots on the Ground,” Southern Roots, & What’s Next

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

803Fresh, the artist behind the viral hit “Boots on the Ground,” stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to share his journey from small-town South Carolina to national attention. The rising Southern Soul star opened up about the song’s unexpected success, his musical roots, and what fans can expect next.

Rickey Smiley kicked things off by celebrating the song’s massive popularity. “Man, your song is blowing up,” Rickey said. “Did you expect this?” 803Fresh admitted he hadn’t. “That was the last thing on my mind,” he said. “It’s a blessing to be in this position.”

The hit track, which has inspired a viral line dance and become a staple at parties and events, wasn’t even intended to be a dance song. “The people picked it,” 803Fresh explained. “With Southern Soul, once the line dancers choose you, you just have to be ready.”

And the people definitely chose it. The song has reached some major names—Kamala Harris, Tina Knowles, and Michelle Obama have been spotted doing the dance. Even Beyoncé gave the song a shout-out by playing it during her Cowboy Carter tour. “My heart is overwhelmed,” 803Fresh said when asked how it feels to get that kind of love. “To have names like that even mention me or my music—it’s unreal.”

803Fresh grew up in Wagner, South Carolina, in a household filled with music. His mother loved the blues and his father was deeply rooted in gospel. That mix, he says, shaped his musical style today. “We come from a strong gospel and blues base. I just merged the two,” he said.

He also plays the drums and got his start playing in church—something he shares in common with Da Brat, who also played drums growing up. When asked whether he’ll stay independent or sign with a major label, 803Fresh said he’s following God’s path and taking his time. “I’m just pacing myself. Whatever He has for me, that’s what I’m going with.”

Special K asked what it feels like to hear his song in public. “I just try to find the bathroom quick,” 803Fresh joked. “It’s still surreal.” Alfredas added that she heard the song at a corporate event where everyone pulled out fans—another nod to how deeply the track has connected with audiences.

The artist also announced he’ll be performing on the upcoming Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage cruise. “If you didn’t come to have fun, you’re in the wrong place,” he said. He promised fans good music, good vibes, and of course, a live version of the “Boots on the Ground” dance.

Before heading out, he encouraged listeners to keep supporting and follow him on all platforms. “You can find me everywhere—Apple Music, Spotify, even your local bootleg man and flea market,” he laughed. “Just keep showing love. I appreciate all of it.”

As Gary and Da Brat joked about fans and Southern Soul taking over, one thing became clear—803Fresh is here to stay, and “Boots on the Ground” is just the beginning.

