Why Autism Diagnoses Are Increasing and How to Spot the Signs Early

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

On a special segment of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Rickey and the crew brought much-needed attention to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), highlighting the importance of early intervention, support, and understanding for individuals and families affected. Clinical Director Jennifer Lopez and Educational Engagement Manager Bree Phillips from the ABA Centers of America joined the show to educate listeners on autism, clear up common misconceptions, and share personal experiences, including Bree’s own journey as a parent of a child on the spectrum.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jennifer Lopez opened the conversation by explaining that autism is a developmental condition, not a disease. “It’s not something to be ashamed about. The brain just works differently,” she said. Lopez also shut down myths linking vaccines to autism, stating clearly, “The science does not back that up.” Instead, she credited increased awareness and improved diagnostic tools as the reasons behind the rising number of diagnoses. She emphasized the significance of early signs—such as limited speech, avoiding eye contact, or toe-walking—and how getting help early can reduce costs and improve outcomes. “Early intervention is key,” she said. “You can recognize signs as early as six months.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Bree Phillips added a heartfelt, personal layer to the conversation, sharing that her daughter was diagnosed with autism at age three after showing signs like hand flapping, toe walking, and delayed speech. “Once we had a name for it, I knew I had to figure out how to raise her in a world where she sees things a little differently,” she said. She walked listeners through the process of getting her daughter help through individualized education plans (IEPs) and therapies like occupational and speech therapy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Gary With Da Tea and Alfredas expressed emotional connections to the topic, with Gary revealing he has a family member on the spectrum. “It’s just a sad situation,” he said, “but I’m glad we’re talking about it.” When asked how families can support loved ones with autism, Lopez stressed the importance of awareness, early detection, and access to Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, which she described as the leading treatment method. She also shared exciting updates about new treatments for children with aggressive behaviors, such as skills-based treatment, which has been showing promising results.

Related Article: YouTube Is Removing All Videos That Spread Misinformation About Vaccines

Related Article: RFK Jr. Claims People with Autism Will Never Pay Taxes or Go on a Date

To close out the conversation, Phillips reminded the public to extend grace and patience when interacting with people on the spectrum. “You never know what someone’s going through,” she said. “Just because a child is acting out in public doesn’t mean they’re being bad. They could be overstimulated or overwhelmed.”

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE