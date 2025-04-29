Ice Cube Talks the Future of ‘Friday,’ New Tour, and Big3

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Ice Cube pulled up to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to reflect on a legendary career spanning four decades. From getting his Chuck Taylors in cement at the Hollywood Walk of Fame to gearing up for his “Decades of Attitude” tour, Cube broke down his journey, including the future of the Friday franchise, the growth of his Big3 league, and why he always makes it a point to pay it forward.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The West Coast icon joined Rickey, Da Brat, and Rock-T fresh off getting his handprints cemented at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. And as Cube humbly put it, the moment felt like some “movie star stuff.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Only a certain few get to put their hands in that cement,” Cube said. “I got a chance to put the Chuck Taylors in there too. It was a beautiful thing.”

The show quickly turned into a celebration of Cube’s 40-year run in entertainment, and Rickey gave him his props for helping launch so many careers. Cube’s journey started in 1985 with the song “Boyz-n-the-Hood,” which he wrote for Eazy-E. He never imagined a hobby could become a legacy.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 14. We started rapping for fun, and now 40 years later, here we are,” Cube said.

That legacy now includes his upcoming Decades of Attitude tour, which he says will bring a new level of production fans haven’t seen before. “It’s time to do a big, major tour and present everything I’ve done from Straight Outta Compton to Man Down in a way people haven’t seen before.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

When asked if he could change anything about his career, Cube made it clear he wouldn’t. “I don’t know if I want a do-over. I feel like everything that happened got me here. It’s all part of the journey.”

Cube also gave an update on his Big3 basketball league, which kicks off June 14 with new team locations and major signings like Dwight Howard and Montrezl Harrell. “This is gonna be our best season yet,” he said, noting that the league plans to expand from eight teams to 12 and eventually 16.

Of course, fans wanted to know what’s up with Last Friday. Cube confirmed the writing process has started but emphasized that the script has to be right before casting begins. “The script gotta be tight. That’s what’s gonna make the movie work.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Rickey took a moment to remember the actors the Friday franchise has lost over the years—John Witherspoon, Bernie Mac, Tiny Lister, and more—and thanked Cube for giving him a chance to be part of the series. Cube said he always looks for opportunities to put on talented people, just like John Singleton did for him back in 1990.

Related Article: Ice Cube Honored With Hand and Footprint at the Chinese Theatre

Related Article: Ice Cube Hits Back At Candace Owens’ “Gangsta Rap” Comments

“I wasn’t even thinking about acting,” he recalled. “Singleton saw something in me. So now, when I see talent, I keep them in mind. If the right role comes, I’m gonna try to bless them.”

Cube closed out the conversation by explaining how hard he fought to keep the Friday franchise authentic. “Hollywood will throw you anything and think you’ll just be happy to make a movie. I had to hold on tight to this one.”

With the tour, the Big3, and Last Friday finally getting real traction, Ice Cube is showing no signs of slowing down. And just like always, he’s doing it his way.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE