Marvin Sapp Addresses Donation Controversy Following Viral Video

Marvin Sapp is addressing the backlash after a viral video sparked accusations that he pressured churchgoers into donating $40,000. The gospel singer, bishop, and pastor of The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas, joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to clear the air and respond to the situation, which has even led to death threats against him and his family.

Sapp explained that the clip, which shows him instructing ushers to “shut the doors” during a fundraising moment, was taken out of context. The event happened in August 2023 at a national church conference in Baltimore—not his local church. He clarified that the money raised was for the conference budget, not for him personally. “People took issue with my tone, and looking at the video, maybe I was a little more assertive than I should have been, and I can apologize for that,” Sapp admitted. However, he firmly denied forcing donations or locking anyone inside, calling such claims “absolutely false.”

Sapp also revealed that the viral misinformation has led to serious threats against him and his church. “People have called my church and cussed me out. My staff is afraid because I’ve received death threats over $20 and ‘shut the door,'” he shared. As a widower and single father, he said the situation has affected his children and led him to increase security at his church.

To push back against false narratives, Sapp highlighted his financial independence. He pointed out that he has sold millions of records, written hit songs, and built multiple streams of income. “For 16 years, I pastored in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and never took a salary. In fact, for nine of those years, I gave $30,000 a month to my church,” he revealed, emphasizing that his wealth comes from music, real estate, and business—not church offerings.

Sapp believes the controversy is fueled by how quickly misinformation spreads. “Why run with the truth when a lie is way more entertaining?” he reflected, acknowledging that public perception of pastors has been shaped by scandals involving other church leaders. While he found some of the online jokes amusing, he warned about the serious consequences of false accusations. “People commit suicide over this kind of attack,” he said, urging people to seek the truth before spreading misinformation.

Despite the backlash, Sapp remains focused on his faith and ministry. He invited listeners to join him for Easter Sunday at the University of Texas Arlington, promising a powerful worship experience. “After this, I’m going to be stronger, wiser, and better,” he said, turning the situation into a lesson in resilience and faith.

