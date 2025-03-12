Marvin Sapp Talks New Project Then and Now, Tiny Desk Performance, and Exploring R&B

Marvin Sapp recently joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a lively and insightful conversation about his legendary career, his recent Tiny Desk performance, and his unexpected foray into R&B music. Known for gospel hits like “Never Would Have Made It” and “The Best in Me,” Sapp has been a staple in gospel music for over 30 years, and he continues to make an impact.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rickey Smiley opened the discussion by sharing how Sapp’s music helped him through some of the most difficult moments in his life. Sapp, in turn, expressed gratitude for still being relevant after decades in the industry. “It’s amazing, man, just to think about how long I’ve been doing this and that my music is still touching people. I’m just grateful to God,” he said.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The conversation shifted to Sapp’s recent Tiny Desk performance, which was met with widespread praise. “Man, that was a moment,” he said, laughing. “They called the old man out, and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s do it.’ Tiny Desk is stripped down, no fancy microphones or anything—if you can’t really sing, it’s gonna show.” The performance quickly racked up nearly a million views in less than a week, proving that Sapp’s voice and artistry continue to resonate.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Da Brat then brought up Sapp’s new R&B project, “If I Were An R&B Singer,” a surprise release that had some fans wondering if he was stepping away from gospel. Sapp explained that the idea came from his son and a close friend, who encouraged him to put out an R&B EP as a one-time project. “People have always asked me if I ever thought about doing R&B, and honestly, I never had. But my son came to me and said, ‘Dad, just do it once.’ And so I did.” He emphasized that the music was about love and relationships, focusing on being “sensual, not sexual.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Jeff Johnson chimed in, noting that gospel artists often bring a depth to R&B that others can’t match. “Who better to sing about love than a gospel singer?” he asked. Sapp agreed but acknowledged that some in the church community weren’t thrilled about his venture into R&B. “Some people embraced it, and some folks, well… they sent me to hell,” he joked. “But it’s just a bucket-list thing for me. My conviction is in gospel, and that’s my assignment.”

Related Article: Marvin Sapp Revisits His Powerful Catalog in NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert”

Related Article: Marvin Sapp To Record 16th Album Live In Chicago

Rickey then asked Sapp about his musical influences outside of gospel, and the singer revealed his deep love for classic R&B. “My favorite R&B artist of all time? Peabo Bryson,” he admitted. “Everybody else was listening to New Edition, and I was over there with Peabo.” He also cited Teddy Pendergrass as a major influence, even calling himself “the Teddy P of gospel” because of the way he delivers his music.

As the conversation wrapped up, the hosts applauded Sapp’s ability to evolve while staying true to his roots. Whether through gospel or an occasional R&B experiment, his impact on music remains undeniable. Sapp made it clear that gospel will always be his foundation, but he believes music is universal. “At the end of the day, I can do all things,” he said confidently. “But my heart will always be in gospel.”

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE