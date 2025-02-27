Tamika Scott Tells Her Sister LaTocha Scott to “Pull Up, Let’s Talk”

✕

Tamika Scott and her family have been no strangers to the spotlight as part of the iconic girl group Xscape; she and her sister LaTocha have gone through many ups and downs. But fans all over hope the latest news will be the catalyst to reunite the estranged sisters and put them on the path to healing.

LaTocha spoke out on social media through the viral “Residuals” challenge to share her side of some of the things that have been going on in her life. If you don’t know, in this challenge, you sing to Chris Browns hit song, but LaTocha used this as an opportunity to show us she’s still got the vocal skills and air out some grievances she’s had in her family life. She also addressed the ongoing tension with her sister, saying she missed Tamika and even shared her thoughts on being kicked out of the group Xscape, calling it insane.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show host and friend of the Scott sisters DaBrat called Tamika and invited her on the show to talk about everything.

Tamika said in her interview, “She definitely ate vocally, you know, but you know. But in real life, you know, I think it’s it’s the great.It’s a genius marketing strategy for her new music.We haven’t, you know, talked. She hasn’t My number is the same. The address is the same. So if this is real, sis pull up. You know I’m cooking now, let’s do breakfast.”

She went on to encourage her sister to come and talk things out so they could talk. She also went on to clear up some things from her side of the story and asked everyone to pray for her sister and everything she is going through.

Check out the entire interview below:

