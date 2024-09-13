Rickey Smiley Opens Up About Grief and Healing in New Book “Sideshow”

Rickey Smiley has faced some of life’s toughest challenges, dealing with the addiction and loss of both his father and son. These tragedies have left him deeply affected, but he’s found a way to navigate his pain and share his story in his new book, Sideshow.

In a recent conversation, Smiley opened up about how he copes with such profound grief while still working in comedy. He described his book as a reflection of his journey through loss and healing, and explained how he’s managed to keep moving forward despite the hardships.

Smiley noted, “As comics, we go through stuff, but our job is to go on stage and make people laugh… even when you’re dying on the inside.” He compared his experience to a carnival sideshow, where the show must go on despite personal struggles. The title Sideshow captures this notion of living with grief while continuing to find hope and faith.

He talked about the therapeutic process of writing the book, saying, “It was therapy. It was draining… you work on it all day and then you cry that night.” The book connects the stories of losing his father and son and explores how his faith became a source of strength during these dark times. Smiley shared, “I had nobody else to lean on but God… both feet were off the ground.”

The impact of his grief extended beyond him to his entire family. Smiley took on the role of protector for his mother, children, and granddaughter, reflecting on the strength he drew from his own grandfather during tough times. “I became my grandfather,” he said, highlighting the legacy of resilience he carries forward.

Sideshow is described as a heartfelt and scripture-based read aimed at helping others who are dealing with their own grief. Smiley hopes the book will offer readers a new perspective and help them find gratitude amidst their pain.

You can pre-order Sideshow now, with the audio version releasing on September 17th.

