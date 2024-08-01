Jekalyn Carr Talks Stellar Awards Sweep and Upcoming Performance at Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout

Rickey Smiley welcomed Grammy-nominated Gospel superstar Jekalyn Carr to the show, where she opened up about her recent Stellar Awards sweep and her exciting upcoming projects.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Carr was overjoyed to have won in every category she was nominated for at this year’s Stellar Awards. “I was extremely surprised,” Carr admitted. “This is the first time that has ever happened for me, where I won in every single category that I was nominated for, which was a total of five, including album cover.” She expressed her gratitude, saying it’s always rewarding to serve people through her gifts.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In addition to her music, Carr has been busy expanding her career into new ventures. “We actually just kicked off our latest record label, Way North,” she shared. “I’m getting ready to release another project introducing new artists into the gospel world, as well as Jacalyn Beauty, my skincare and haircare line.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Maria More complimented Carr’s voice and suggested she should consider voiceovers or narration work, to which Carr responded with appreciation. Carr also revealed plans for her next project, noting that her new album will feature emerging artists and include some of her own written and produced songs. “Emani Wilkins Wonder comes out this Friday,” she announced.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Rickey Smiley expressed his excitement about a potential collaboration, reminiscing about their past conversations and hoping for an old-school gospel album.

Carr also talked about her upcoming performance at Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout in Hollywood, Florida. She described the experience of performing live, saying, “It feels great. I just love being in front of the people. Their energy always pulls out a little bit more from me than usual.”

When asked about collaborating with rappers or artists from other genres, Carr said, “I have thought about it. Maybe when the right time or the right person comes along, it may happen.”

Fans can follow Jekalyn Carr on social media platforms under the handle @JekalynCarr across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE