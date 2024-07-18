Martin Lawrence Talks Bad Boys Success and Upcoming Tour

In an exciting episode of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, legendary comedian and actor Martin Lawrence joined the hosts to discuss his recent achievements and upcoming plans. Known for his iconic roles in the hit TV show Martin and the Bad Boys series, Lawrence shared his thoughts on the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and his highly anticipated “Y’all Know What It Is” tour.

Rickey Smiley kicked off the conversation by expressing his excitement and congratulating Lawrence on the box office success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which helped the franchise reach a billion-dollar milestone. Lawrence reflected on the accomplishment, saying, “It feels great. You know, that’s what you want out of a franchise, to get the best and the most out of it. It just keeps getting better and better.”

The discussion then shifted to Lawrence’s upcoming “Y’all Know What It Is” tour, his first headlining tour in eight years, where he will be performing all-new material. “I’m just coming out to have fun and make people laugh. The world we live in is in a lot of turmoil. We’re divided and people need laughter. Laughter is the best medicine. I’m just coming to make them laugh,” Lawrence explained.

Co-host Da Brat joined the conversation to ask Lawrence what he enjoys doing for fun when he’s not on set. Lawrence responded, “I just love spending time with my family, going to the movies, fine dining, and playing basketball. That’s what I do for fun.”

Rickey Smiley then playfully challenged Lawrence to a game of H-O-R-S-E backstage during the tour, to which Lawrence confidently replied, “My jumper’s nice too.”

The hosts also touched on the future of the Bad Boys franchise, with Smiley asking if fans could expect a fifth installment. Lawrence revealed, “They’re talking about a five, but you never know.”

The show concluded with Smiley expressing his gratitude to Lawrence for his contributions to comedy and the opportunities he has provided. He encouraged listeners to visit martinlawrenceontour.com to secure your tickets for the “Y’all Know What It Is” tour, which will be making stops across the country.

