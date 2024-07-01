Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Denied Bail Over Life Story Profit Concerns

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tupac murder suspect Keefe D will have to ride things out in jail as he awaits trial. A judge has denied his bail over him potentially selling his life story.

As reported by Huffington Post the Compton, Los Angeles native did not receive favorable news regarding his freedom. On Wednesday, June 26 Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny ruled against the request citing concerns he would profit from his freedom. Last week his legal team asked for their client to be released after they secured the $750,000 bond. In recent weeks controversial music executive Cash “Wack 100” Jones has teased the idea of bonding Keefe D in exchange for the rights to his story. The business proposition seemed to have some legs to it as Wack discussed the business deal with Duane Davis Jr., Keefe D’s son, on Clubhouse. This seems to have concerned Judge Keirny as she expressed her concerns that Wack 100 is serving “‘front’ or ‘middleman’ for the true bond poster.”

Keefe D’s attorney expressed his dismay in a statement to Newsweek. “We are disappointed with the court’s decision to deny bail to Mr. Davis, especially considering the thorough vetting by Konvict Bail Bonds of the funding source conducted before the source hearing,” Carl Arnold said. “We firmly believe there is a lack of substantive proof that Mr. Davis intended to profit from his alleged connections to the case.”

Keefe D’s trial is expected to commence in November. He could face life imprisonment if found guilty for his role in Tupac’s murder.

