Is Beyoncé in Hiding Amid Diddy Scandal?

Beyoncé’s absence from the public eye since April has raised concerns within the music industry. Speculation suggests that Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, might be avoiding the spotlight due to the ongoing scandal involving Sean Combs, also known as Diddy.

According to Page Six, friends of the couple are considering filing a missing-persons report due to their prolonged disappearance. This comes at a critical time when Beyoncé should be promoting her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which has been declining in the charts.

An insider revealed to Page Six, “This was supposed to be Beyoncé’s time to shine with her much-anticipated country album released just two months ago. Yet, she’s nowhere to be seen. The album is slipping, and Jay and B aren’t in the spotlight.”

The source added, “About a month before the release, Jay-Z expressed frustration at the Grammys that Beyoncé had never won Album of the Year. But now, with no promotion or appearances, how does he expect her to win for Cowboy Carter?”

There are rumors that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are anxious about being associated with Diddy during his scandal, given their long-standing friendship. Some wonder if they appear in any compromising footage seized from Combs’ properties during federal raids earlier this year.

CNN reported that two sources familiar with the case mentioned Combs’ accusers testified before a federal grand jury in New York City in May, potentially leading to an indictment against Combs.

As the situation develops, the music industry remains on edge, worried about the impact on one of its biggest stars.

