The-Dream Responds To Rape And Sexual Battery Lawsuit From Former Protégée Chanaaz Mangroe: “I Am Deeply Offended”

Singer-songwriter The-Dream, renowned for his solo performances and writing hits for stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé, is facing serious allegations of sexual and physical assault. Chanaaz Mangroe, also known as Channii Monroe, has filed a lawsuit in California federal court accusing The-Dream of abuse, violence, and manipulation. The lawsuit also names his label, Contra Paris, LLC, and Epic Records.

Mangroe, now 33, claims she was introduced to The-Dream in 2014 while working in the United States on a visa from the Netherlands. Aspiring to become a singer-songwriter, she alleges that associates of The-Dream invited her to Atlanta to work with his musical partner Tricky Stewart. According to Mangroe, The-Dream promised to help her write songs, secure an opening slot on Beyoncé’s tour, and sponsor an extension of her visa.

However, Mangroe alleges that their relationship quickly turned violent. The suit describes how The-Dream allegedly controlled her life, tracked her location, and frequently checked on her whereabouts. She claims he forced her to consume large amounts of alcohol, strangled her during sex to the point of unconsciousness, and refused to use condoms, leading her to hide her birth control pills. Mangroe also accuses The-Dream of verbally abusing her during sex, filming their encounters to use as leverage, and once forcibly raping her on the same night he coerced her into performing sexual acts in a public movie theater.

Mangroe states that The-Dream manipulated Epic Records and Contra Paris into funding her career without any intention of supporting it. In her statement, she said, “Choosing to speak out about the trauma I survived has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life, but ultimately, what Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter. My silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.”

Mangroe’s attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and Meredith Firetog of Wigdor LLP, highlighted the broader issue of power abuse in the music industry. “This is yet another horrific example of how men in the music industry use their power and influence to manipulate and harm others,” they said. They drew parallels to the case of Cassie Ventura against Sean “Diddy” Combs, which their firm also handled. “Dream, like Sean Combs did with Ms. Ventura and others, used his standing as a prominent recording artist and producer to subject Ms. Mangroe to vicious physical, psychological, and sexual abuse. While she will never fully recover from what he and those who supported him did to her, her willingness to speak out now is evidence of her extraordinary strength. We are honored to represent her.”

In response to the allegations, The-Dream denied the accusations in a statement to the New York Times. “These claims are untrue and defamatory,” he said. “I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

Mangroe is seeking compensatory damages for lost income, a monetary judgment for emotional distress, punitive and exemplary damages, and coverage of legal fees.

