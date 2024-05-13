Ludacris Says He Would Beat Jay-Z In A Lyrical Rap Battle

Ludacris is confident in his abilities and doesn’t shy away from putting himself up against some of the best rappers in the game. During a recent appearance on Funky Friday with Cam Newton, the 46-year-old rapper engaged in a game of “Win, Lose, Draw,” where he discussed how he would fare in different challenges with his hip-hop peers.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When pitted against Lil Wayne in a freestyle battle, Ludacris expressed his belief that he could come out on top. “I think Wayne, he’s one of the greatest by the way,” Ludacris acknowledged. “I think he’s admitted… he don’t freestyle a lot, so I would just say I would win that.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

He further elaborated, highlighting Lil Wayne’s talent in creating songs quickly but emphasizing his own prowess in freestyling. Ludacris also made it clear that Lil Wayne remains one of his favorite artists.

The conversation then shifted to JAY-Z, with Newton proposing a challenge to create the best verse in under two hours. Ludacris confidently backed himself once again, stating, “A verse, ah, I would have to say win. I would win on that one.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Acknowledging JAY-Z’s skill and influence, Ludacris stressed that he would bring his A-game in terms of flow, style, metaphors, and every aspect of lyrical delivery. He referenced a past collaboration with JAY-Z and Nas on the track “I Do It for Hip Hop,” showcasing his respect for the legendary rapper.

Beyond the rap battle discussions, Ludacris delved into topics such as music videos, the evolution of the music industry throughout his career, and more during the interview. Fans can stay tuned for further updates on Ludacris’s endeavors on HotNewHipHop.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE