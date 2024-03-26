Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jhené Aiko is bringing the magic to Houston’s Toyota Center on July 10th. The Magic Hour also features performances by Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Ledé.

Jhené Aiko Announces ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ with Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Ledé was originally published on theboxhouston.com