Nelly’s resume is often downplayed but his impact can’t be denied. He says the era he thrived in was the hardest era of Hip-Hop ever.
You can watch the group discussion between Nelly, Cedric the Entertainer, Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, and Becky Hammon below about Rap’s hardest era starting at the 18-minute mark.
Nelly Claims His Era Was The “Hardest Era” Of Hip-Hop was originally published on hiphopwired.com
